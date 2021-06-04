Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Lee Sung-yoon Promoted to Head of Seoul High Prosecutors' Office

Write: 2021-06-04 19:25:42Update: 2021-06-04 19:31:10

Lee Sung-yoon Promoted to Head of Seoul High Prosecutors' Office

Photo : KBS News

Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office chief Lee Sung-yoon has been promoted to head the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office, as part of the Justice Ministry's reshuffle involving 41 senior prosecutors announced on Friday. 

Ahead of the planned shakeup, a host of ranking prosecutors tendered their resignations, including Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office chief Cho Sang-chul last Friday. 

Lee Jeong-soo, director of the Justice Ministry’s criminal affairs bureau who was an aide to Justice Minister Park Beom-kye, was promoted as chief of Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. 

Deputy Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan, who had served as an acting prosecutor general following former top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl’s resignation in March, is moving to serve as the head of the Institute of Justice. 

Their new terms will begin next Friday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >