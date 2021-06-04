Lee Sung-yoon Promoted to Head of Seoul High Prosecutors' Office

Photo : KBS News

Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office chief Lee Sung-yoon has been promoted to head the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office, as part of the Justice Ministry's reshuffle involving 41 senior prosecutors announced on Friday.Ahead of the planned shakeup, a host of ranking prosecutors tendered their resignations, including Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office chief Cho Sang-chul last Friday.Lee Jeong-soo, director of the Justice Ministry’s criminal affairs bureau who was an aide to Justice Minister Park Beom-kye, was promoted as chief of Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office.Deputy Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan, who had served as an acting prosecutor general following former top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl’s resignation in March, is moving to serve as the head of the Institute of Justice.Their new terms will begin next Friday.