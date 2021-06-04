Biden's Pledge of J&J Vaccine to Arrive Early Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Around one million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine that the U.S. offered to South Korea are set to arrive early Saturday.The state task force on COVID-19 vaccination said on Friday South Korean military cargo plane KC-330 carrying around one-point-01 million doses of the one-shot vaccine will land at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province at 12:50 a.m. Saturday.Inoculations will take place from June 10 to the 20 for 892-thousand-407 people, who successfully secured the vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis out of three-point-seven million potential applicants.The shipment is a followup to U.S. President Joe Biden’s offer during his summit with President Moon Jae-in last month, the J&J vaccines were allocated first to South Korean troops then up for grabs for reserves, civil defense personnel, and military and foreign affairs officials among others.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) decided to hold the remaining 120-thousand or so doses in case inoculation facilities need additional supplies.