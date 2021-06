Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's vaccination task force said Saturday that so far seven-point-45 million people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 14-point-five percent of the population.Of this total, AstraZeneca shots were given to four-point-eight million and Pfizer jabs to two-point-six million people.About four-point-four percent of the population have received both shots.Some 36-hundred suspected side effects following vaccination have been additionally reported, raising that total to over 33-thousand-400 thus far.Nearly 95 percent of cases involved mild symptoms such as muscle pain, headaches, fever, chills and nausea.Fourteen more suspected deaths are also confirmed, bringing that total to 206.