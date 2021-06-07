G7 Health Ministers Vow to Share Vaccines when Domestic Situations Allow

Photo : YONHAP News

The health ministers of the Group of 7 nations said they will share COVID-19 vaccines if the situation at home allows.Reuters said that following a meeting at the University of Oxford on Friday, the G7 health chiefs made this pledge in a joint statement released by host country Britain.In the communique, the ministers emphasized their support for the sharing of vaccines, including working with COVAX Facility, when domestic circumstances permit.According to AFP, the G7 nations repeated their previous commitment to sharing doses "as soon as possible," despite growing calls for equitable global vaccine supply.The World Health Organization has warned that the COVAX distribution program lacks 200 million doses.In the U.S., President Joe Biden has promised to provide 80 million doses, 75 percent of which will go to COVAX.At the Oxford meeting, the health ministers also agreed to strengthen cooperation against future epidemics and discussed ways to better share clinical trial results to prevent overlapping trials and swiftly eliminate ineffective options.