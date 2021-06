Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' latest single "Butter" has ranked seventh on the UK Official Singles Chart after debuting at No. 3 last week.Meanwhile, the music video for "Butter" surpassed 300 million views on YouTube Friday night, about 14 days and ten hours after the song's release.BTS now has 16 music videos with over 300 million views, the highest record for a Korean pop act.The band's second English-language song after "Dynamite" also debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this week.