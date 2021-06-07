Menu Content

Inter-Korea

'Moon Gov't Exploring Inter-Korean Projects in Remainder of Term'

'Moon Gov't Exploring Inter-Korean Projects in Remainder of Term'

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media says the South Korean government is exploring extensive inter-Korean projects in the remaining days of President Moon Jae-in's term, which ends next May.

Citing multiple Seoul government officials, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said Saturday the Moon administration is likely aiming to leave behind a legacy of improved cross-border relations.

The report said inter-Korean projects envisioned by President Moon during his remaining time in office cover a range of areas including humanitarian aid provision that could be exempt from global sanctions.

The Japanese newspaper said such programs that face the fewest obstacles in terms of implementation include food and fertilizer assistance and vaccine and medical equipment supply. 

Environmental support is another option, such as aiding the construction of renewable energy facilities and the renovation of outdated thermal power plants. 

On the economic front, the resumption of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and tourism to North Korea's Mount Geumgang resort, as well as connecting inter-Korean railways, are known to be under review. 

But the newspaper said the U.S. holds the key to actually realizing such projects between the two Koreas.
