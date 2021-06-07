Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 500s on Fewer Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to the 500s on Sunday on fewer tests over the weekend.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 556 new infections were reported throughout Saturday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 144-thousand-152.Of the new cases, 541 are local transmissions and 15 are from overseas.The daily figure fell to the 500s a day after it surpassed 700 for the first time in ten days. However, the drop is apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend, with continued small cluster outbreaks.By region, the greater metro area accounted for 65 percent of the total, with Seoul adding 177 cases and Gyeonggi Province 157.Other parts of the nation added 185 cases, including 45 in the southeastern city of Daegu.Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-973. The fatality rate stands at one-point-37 percent.The number of critically ill patients fell by one to 150.