Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Turkmenistan 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.South Korea's national football team, led by manager Paulo Bento, won the second-round Asian Qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Goyang Stadium in Goyang City, northwest of Seoul.With the landslide win, South Korea took the top spot in Group H.Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo scored the game opener after ten minutes and Nam Tae-hee netted late in the first half. Kim Young-gwon and Kwon Chang-hoon scored each and Hwang netted another in the second half.With the victory, South Korea has secured ten points with two wins and two draws. Lebanon also has ten points but trails South Korea in goal difference.South Korea is scheduled to face Sri Lanka at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Goyang City.