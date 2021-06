Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, South Korea will begin to inoculate people aged 60 to 64 and soldiers under 30 as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program.According to the vaccination task force on Sunday, senior citizens aged 60 to 64 will receive their first shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Monday.More than 78 percent of about three-point-95 million people in the age group have reportedly made reservations to receive the vaccine.Vaccinations of about 414-thousand soldiers aged under 30 will also begin Monday with the Pfizer vaccine at military medical institutions.Meanwhile, health authorities will start accepting reservations for the Pfizer vaccine from Monday from teachers and caregivers aged under 30 at kindergartens, childcare centers and first and second grade elementary schools.Eligible people may make a reservation until next Tuesday, when the vaccination is set to begin.