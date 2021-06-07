Moon Apologizes for Evil Practices at Barracks that Led to 'Unjust Death'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has offered a public apology over a recent death of an Air Force officer who apparently committed suicide after allegedly being sexually harassed.Moon said on Sunday during his Memorial Day speech at the Seoul National Cemetery that he was deeply sorry to the people over the evil practices in the barracks culture that led to the tragic and unjust death.The president did not elaborate further, but apparently referred to the recent suicide of a female officer and offered an apology for the case that sparked a public uproar.The victim was sexually harassed by a colleague in a car in early March in the western city of Seosan after a private gathering. She was found dead at her official residence in late May in an apparent suicide.Moon pledged to address the issue of the evil practices for the human rights of soldiers as well as their morale and national security implications.The president also apologized over the recent cases of poor meals offered to the troops.