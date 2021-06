Photo : KBS News

South Korea Unification Minister Lee In-young has called for "maximum flexibility" in making decisions about combined military exercises with the United States set for August.Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, the minister said that the combined exercises should never work in a way that causes or further escalates tensions on the Korean Peninsula.Lee said that the Seoul government should carry out a policy coordination process with maximum flexibility in relation to the drills.He added that while comprehensively taking several circumstances into consideration, South Korea should make a final decision on what to do with the combined exercises scheduled for August.The minister then added he hopes North Korea will also show flexibility.