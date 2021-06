Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea marked the 66th Memorial Day on Sunday with people across the nation honoring the fallen patriots who gave their lives for the country.The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs held a ceremony marking the Korean Memorial Day at Seoul National Cemetery at 9:50 a.m.At the strike of 10 a.m., a siren sounded and a moment of silence was observed for one minute nationwide.Participants laid flowers and burned incense to commemorate the fallen patriots who gave their lives for the country.Similar ceremonies were held across the nation in cities such as Busan and Incheon, and in the provinces of Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gangwon, as well as Jeju Island.