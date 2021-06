Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in visited a memorial altar for an Air Force officer who committed suicide after allegedly being sexually harassed by a colleague.Moon headed to Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province and paid his respect for the late officer on Sunday right after attending a ceremony marking the 66th Memorial Day in Seoul National Cemetery.The visit appears to indicate that Moon is taking the sexual assault case seriously and will ensure a thorough investigation and punishment for those responsible.In his Memorial Day speech, Moon said that he was deeply sorry to the people over evil practices in the barracks culture that led to the tragic and unjust death.On Thursday, he also ordered a thorough probe into the military's handling of the case. Air Force Chief of Staff Lee Seong-yong resigned the following day to take responsibility for his organization's handling of the incident.