Ruling Party Reaffirms Plan to Seek Parliamentary Ratification of Panmunjeom Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) has reaffirmed its plan to pursue the parliamentary ratification of the 2018 inter-Korean summit agreement.DP spokesperson Lee Yong-bin said on Sunday in a written press briefing that the party will seek the ratification of the Panmunjeom Declaration at an appropriate time.Lee said that conditions are being created for facilitating dialogue and cooperation between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the United States.The spokesperson stressed the need to restore and advance inter-Korean relations, noting that historic achievements were made in relation to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula in the recent summit between South Korea and the United States.The DP spokesperson also said that the two Koreas should resume reunions of separated families and the operation of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex.Issued at the end of the first summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April of 2018, the Panmunjeom Declaration expresses mutual will to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, declare an end to the Korean War and stop hostile acts against one another.The government submitted a motion on the ratification in August 2018, but parliamentary discussions failed to make progress due to difficulties in estimating related expenses.