Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has started inoculating people aged 60 to 64 who made reservations for the COVID-19 vaccine.According to the vaccination task force on Monday, senior citizens will receive their first shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Monday.As of Thursday, 78-point-eight percent of about three-point-95 million people in the age group made reservations to receive the vaccine.Although reservations have been closed, people aged 60 to 74 may make reservations and receive vaccines by calling or visiting medical institutions for leftover vaccines. They may also book appointments through mobile applications Naver and Kakao.Meanwhile, teachers at kindergartens, childcare centers and first and second grade elementary schools were initially scheduled to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine from Monday, but they will receive the Moderna vaccine from next month.