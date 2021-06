Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities said on Sunday that they will unveil new COVID-19 social distancing rules in mid-June.The authorities said that they collected opinions on the new rules from more than 40 related organizations and groups, adding the final rules will be announced after further consultation.Currently, the nation operates a five-tier distancing system with Level One, One-point-Five, Two, Two-point-Five and Three.But the government seeks to implement a four-tier scheme and minimize the imposition of business restrictions.The government plans to introduce the new distancing system next month if more than 13 million people receive COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this month and daily new infections remain under one-thousand.