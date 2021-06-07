Foreigners Sell S. Korean Stocks worth over 10 Tln Won in May

Photo : KBS News

Foreign investors sold South Korean stocks worth more than ten trillion won last month, amid concerns about the possible reversal of quantitative easing in the U.S.According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) on Monday, foreigners sold a net ten-point-one trillion won worth of local stocks in May.It is the largest sale outside of when the local stock market crashed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March of last year.Foreign ownership of South Korean stocks dropped by two-point-three trillion won on-month to 820-point-two trillion won in May, accounting for 30-point-one percent of the country's market capitalization.In contrast, foreigners bought more than five trillion won of local bonds last month, with foreign ownership of local bonds setting fresh records for the fifth consecutive month.As of the end of last month, foreigners' bond holdings were valued at a record 179-point-one trillion won, or eight-point-three percent of the total.