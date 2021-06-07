Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 400s

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 485 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, falling to the 400s for the first time in six days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 144-thousand-637.Of the new cases, 454 were local transmissions and 31 were from overseas.The daily figure dropped by about 70 from the previous day and fell to the 400s for the first time since June 1. However, the drop is apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend, with continued small cluster outbreaks in daily places.By region, the greater metro area accounted for 68 percent of the total, with Seoul adding 149 cases and Gyeonggi Province 146.Other parts of the nation added 144 cases, including 26 in the southeastern city of Daegu and 27 in South Gyeongsang Province.One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-974. The fatality rate, which soared to one-point-82 in January, stands at one-point-36 percent. The number of critically ill patients rose by two to 152.