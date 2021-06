Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Sunday that the government will provide various types of certification for people who have received COVID-19 vaccines.The prime minister made the remarks during a government meeting on the COVID-19 response in Seoul.Kim said that excluding young people familiar with mobile apps, the government will attach stickers to ID cards for senior citizens as proof of their vaccination.The prime minister said that a badge will be given to vaccinated people, but cannot be used as proof of vaccination.He added, however, that these badges and stickers will make society safer and allow people to act more freely.