Photo : YONHAP News

An executive of U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna has reportedly hinted that the firm may produce a stock solution for its vaccine in South Korea.Corine Le Goff, chief commercial officer(CCO) of Moderna hinted at the possibility during a recent interview with the Seoul-based Yonhap News.The CCO reportedly admitted that her firm is considering producing the solution in South Korea, which means it would cooperate with South Korea not only in vaccine manufacturing but also in research.South Korean biotech firm Samsung Biologics recently signed a consignment deal to manufacture Moderna vaccines at its local factory.The Moderna executive said that the technology transfer with Samsung has commenced for vaccine production.She also said that her firm is open to all possibilities, including direct investment in vaccine manufacturing facilities in South Korea.