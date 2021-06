Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, who is considered a potential presidential candidate for the opposition party, visited the Seoul National Cemetery a day ahead of Memorial Day last Saturday.In the cemetery guestbook, Yoon wrote he will create a nation in which those who sacrificed their lives for their country won’t be enraged, suggesting that he’ll soon declare his intent to run for president.Meanwhile, Yoon’s aides said the former top prosecutor met last Sunday with Jeon Joon-young, a survivor of the 2010 sinking of the Cheonan warship by North Korea.He told Jeon that the Cheonan incident is a painful reminder that South Korea remains exposed to the threat of war, stressing that a country can survive only if it has a strong economy and democracy as well as defense.