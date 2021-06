Photo : YONHAP News

Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk unveiled on Monday ways to revamp the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH), which was at the center of a land speculation scandal.Under the proposed measures, the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry will assume LH’s duty of surveying the sites of public housing lots. Planning new housing sites, including new cities, will be carried out personally by the Land Ministry.Also, the government is aiming to slash more than 20 percent of the LH workforce, or roughly one-thousand employees as part of efforts to make the company’s organization more efficient.The government came up with the latest measures after assessing that the latest scandal resulted due to structural problems instead of wrongdoing by individuals.The government plans to swiftly finalize the measures after holding a public hearing and deliberation by experts.