Unification Minister Calls for Scaled Backed S. Korea-US Drills to Facilitate Talks with N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Unification Minister Lee In-young has called for "maximum flexibility" regarding combined military exercises with the United States set for August. Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, the minister said that the drills should in no way cause or further escalate tension on the Korean Peninsula.Kim Bum-soo has this report.Report: Pyongyang has consistently demanded that all South Korea-U.S. joint maneuvers be suspended in order for any dialogue to resume.Appearing on a KBS news program Sunday, Unification Minister Lee In-young argued that Seoul and Washington should arrange their upcoming combined exercises in a less intimidating way to the North.[Sound bite: Unification Minister Lee In-young (Korean-English translation)]"One thing I would like to make clear is that I don't want to see these combined exercises exacerbate tensions on the Korean Peninsula or be used to aggravate the situation. So I believe that the government should exercise maximum flexibility in adjusting policies and that North Korea should also approach the issue in a similar manner."The joint exercise is essential in the planned transfer of wartime command of the allied forces from the U.S. to South Korea.To keep the door open for dialogue, however, the nominee for the South Korea-U.S. allied forces commander said he is also open to supporting diplomatic options.[Sound bite: Gen. Paul J. LaCamera - USFK Commander nominee (May 18 senate confirmation hearing)](Senator Cotton: Do you think we need to see large-scale joint training exercises return to the Peninsula, to be best prepared for the transition?)General LaCamera: "Yes, Senator. Training and readiness is extremely important, and live training is a lot better than the virtual and the constructive. But I recognize that in negotiations, or that it is a potential bargaining chip going forward, and my job will be to identify that risk and then figure out a way to reduce it.With less than a year remaining in the Moon Jae-in government's term in office, the South Korean unification minister noted that he wants to revive suspended inter-Korean tourism to the scenic Mt. Geumgang in the North for elderly families separated by the Korean War.[Sound bite: Unification Minister Lee In-young (Korean-English translation)]"Once we have a handle on the COVID-19 situation, I plan to seek a resumption of tours to the North's Mount Geumgang resort, giving priority to separated families. There was controversy regarding the bulk cash transaction that could be construed as violating sanctions, but I believe that the matter is separate when the visits are conducted individually. So if the pandemic slows down and inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation improves, I would like to promptly resume the program and we are making preparations accordingly."Asked to explain why the South Korean spy chief visited New York City last month where North Korean diplomats are stationed at the UN headquarters, Lee said he is not aware of any inter-Korean contact there.Noting that he is ready to exert all out efforts in official and open settings, Lee said that he is open to visit Pyongyang as a special envoy and restore the suspended dialogue channels between the two sides.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.