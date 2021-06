Photo : YONHAP News

Less than two out of every ten seniors in South Korea wish to live with their children amid the country's rapid aging.According to the Health Ministry on Monday, 12-point-eight percent of ten-thousand-97 seniors surveyed between March and November last year said they wished to live with their children, down from 15-point-two percent in 2017.Twenty-point-one percent actually lived with their children in 2020, down from 23-point-seven percent three years earlier.Seventy-eight-point-two percent lived alone or only with their partner last year, up from 66-point-eight percent in 2008.The average annual income among seniors totaled 15-point-58 million won, relatively higher compared to seven million won recorded in 2008. Economic participation by seniors aged 65 or older stood at 36-point-nine percent.