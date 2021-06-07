Menu Content

Poll: Approval for PPP Rises to 38% ahead of Party Convention

2021-06-07

Approval for the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) further climbed ahead of a party convention later this week to elect new leadership.

According to Realmeter's survey of two-thousand-519 adults nationwide from last Monday to Friday, 38 percent of respondents supported the PPP, up two-point-four percentage points from a week earlier.

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) secured 29-point-seven percent in support, down point-eight percentage points.

The difference between the rival parties was eight-point-three percentage points, outside the margin of error for the 12th straight week.

Support for the PPP increased by the biggest margin among moderates, up five-point-seven percentage points to 43-point-eight percent.

Meanwhile, 38-point-three percent positively assessed President Moon Jae-in, down one percentage point. Fifty-seven-point-nine percent disapproved, up one-point-six percentage points.

The survey, commissioned by YTN, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.
