Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for measures to enhance military culture following the suicide of a noncommissioned officer in the Air Force who was sexually assaulted by a colleague.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, Moon said during an internal meeting on Monday that the latest incident has caused public fury, cannot go unchecked and must serve to fundamentally overhaul military culture overall.To this aim, the president ordered the launch of a task force that also involves civic participation.He said a system must be established to prevent similar events from happening again and urged parliament to swiftly pass a revision to the Military Court Act pending in the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.