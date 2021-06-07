Gov't Announces Reform Measures for Scandal-Ridden Housing Developer

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Three months after a property speculation scandal surrounding the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) rocked the nation, the government put forth a package of reform measures to streamline the developer and block employees from looking after their own interests.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation on Monday announced comprehensive measures to reform the scandal-ridden Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) and streamline its organization by at least 20 percent.This comes three months after allegations surfaced that current and former employees of the state-run housing developer engaged in various speculative activities involving the government's urban redevelopment projects.In a bid to prevent speculation by LH employees, Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk said all workers will have to report their assets and they can only purchase property for actual use.[Sound bite: Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk (Korean/English Translation)]"We will require all LH employees to report their assets, not just its top seven executives. All of its employees will be prohibited from purchasing property for reasons other than to actually use or reside in. Workers that continue to own property for other reasons won't be eligible for promotion to senior positions. Even if their property is already included in a zone earmarked for state development projects, they won't receive compensation nor will they be eligible forreparative land, prohibiting them from gaining profit from speculative deals."LH's workforce will be gradually reduced by over 20 percent, or around two-thousand employees.The ministry will take over selecting new sites for public housing development to prevent information leaks and its non-housing welfare and supply functions will be dispersed to other public agencies and municipal governments.The minister also pledged harsher consequences for those who abuse access to classified information.[Sound bite: Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk (Korean/English Translation)]"If LH employees use insider information for personal gain, they will be dismissed or expelled and face legal action. We will reinforce inspection and monitoring systems."A restructuring plan, however, was not announced, with the ministry saying that it has been discussing a separation of LH's development and housing supply functions and establishment of a holding firm with political parties.After collecting public opinion, the ministry is expected to finalize the plan by August.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.