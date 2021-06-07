12 DP Lawmakers, Families Allegedly Involved in Real Estate Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 12 lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and their families were allegedly involved in 16 cases of speculative real estate deals, according to a state-run anti-corruption watchdog.The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission announced the results of its general investigation into the property trade and ownership of lawmakers of the ruling party on Monday, and referred the matter to the government's special police task force in charge of investigating real-estate corruption.Of the 16 cases identified by the agency, six involved violations of the Farmland Act, followed by three breaches of work-related confidentiality, and one infringement of architectural regulation.The agency launched its comprehensive probe at the request of the ruling party following the real-estate-related scandal at state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation earlier this year.The DP plans to take appropriate measures in line with the agency's findings.