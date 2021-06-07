Family of Late Air Force NCO Files Charges against Public Defender

Photo : YONHAP News

The family of the Air Force noncommissioned officer(NCO) who committed suicide after being sexually assaulted by a colleague has brought charges of dereliction of duty against a public defender who initially handled the case.Lawyer Kim Jeong-hwan who represents the family said he filed the complaint their behalf to military prosecutors on Monday.Speaking to reporters, Kim said there are also other allegations that could not be condoned but did not elaborate on what they were.According to military sources, the Air Force appointed the public defender on March 9, six days after the victim, a master sergeant surnamed Lee, officially filed a sexual assault report.But the attorney did not once meet with Lee, only making a few phone calls and sending text messages.The Air Force said the official had personal affairs to attend to but the victim's family argues their daughter was neglected while suffering additional trauma following her report.