Photo : YONHAP News

Military prosecutors investigating the alleged sexual assault of an Air Force officer raided and searched the 20th Fighter Wing on Monday.According to the Defense Ministry, prosecutors raided offices of the 20th Wing located in Seosan in South Chungcheong Province at 4:10 p.m.Also included in the raid were residences of the victim's two superiors.The superiors allegedly pressured the victim to reach a settlement with the perpetrator and attempted to cover up the case.The alleged perpetrator, by his family name of Jang, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of forcibly committing an indecent act and inflicting bodily harm on the victim, groping her inside a car on the way back to their base after a private gathering in March.Military prosecutors are reportedly searching the residence of a driver of the car as well.