Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has said he expects 36 million people, or 70 percent of South Korea's population, will have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by September.The president made the remarks on Monday while presiding over a special meeting on the coronavirus prevention and control at the top office.Moon said that the nation is expected to inoculate more than 14 million people in the first half of the year, adding the vaccination rate is rising rapidly.The president said that the country may achieve herd immunity earlier than its initial target of November.He added that it is the government's goal to enable people to spend the upcoming summer vacation season more comfortably and talk with their families without wearing masks during the Chuseok holidays in September.