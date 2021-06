Photo : YONHAP News

Japan said on Monday that it is watching the movements of Seoul after a South Korean court dismissed a damages suit by victims of wartime forced labor against Japanese companies.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato made the remarks during a regular press briefing, while refusing to comment on the ruling.Kato said that currently, Seoul and Tokyo are having difficulties in their relations due to their dispute over Korean laborers and comfort women.The secretary added that it's important for South Korea to respond responsibly to resolve bilateral pending issues, adding Japan is watching what specific suggestions Seoul will make for its resolution.When asked to comment on recent South Korean rulings in favor of Japan, Kato said that he is not in a position to comment on the intention of the South Korean court. He added that Japan will continue to keep an eye on the development of each suit.