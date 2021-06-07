Menu Content

Domestic

KDCA Says S. Korea Likely to Inoculate up to 14 Mln in First Half

2021-06-07

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it's likely to achieve earlier its goal of inoculating at least 13 million people, and may inoculate as many as 14 million in the first half of the year.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that it reported the projection during a special meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in on Monday. 

The KDCA said that as of Monday, about seven-point-six million people have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccine and some five-point-two million people made reservations for the AstraZeneca vaccine until June 19. 

The KDCA said that including about one million people eligible to receive Pfizer vaccine, the nation could achieve the goal of vaccinating 13 million people earlier than expected. 

It added that including those eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the nation could inoculate up to 14 million people in the first half. 

Starting next month, health authorities will begin vaccination of those in their 50s and teachers at kindergartens, daycare centers, elementary, middle and high schools and high school seniors.
