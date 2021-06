Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to make efforts to realize reunions of Korean Americans with their families in North Korea.Blinken made the remark on Monday in a hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee.The secretary said that it is just "heart wrenching," knowing that people have been not only separated, but don't even know the fate of their loved ones.He then pledged that the U.S. will absolutely work on the issue, including with its South Korean partners, to make sure that the interests of Korean Americans who have been separated from their families are reflected in the efforts that are made.Blinken, however, added that it was not clear how North Korea may react, saying it is "very challenging" and the U.S. doesn't know what kind of engagement it's going to get from the North.