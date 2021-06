Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said on Monday that currently there are no plans for a trilateral summit among the U.S., South Korea and Japan, but such a meeting could be possible.U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan issued the position during a press briefing when asked about the possibility of such a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) summit set for this week in Britain.Sullivan said that the U.S. currently doesn't have a trilateral scheduled, but there's the possibility for virtually anything in these small spaces where ten or 12 leaders get together in Cornwall.A trilateral summit among the three nations, if realized, would be the first since September 2017.The three-day G7 summit is set to begin Friday. South Korea is not a G7 member but has been invited to this year's meeting as a guest, along with Australia, India and South Africa.