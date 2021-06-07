S. Korea's Current Account Remains in Black for 12 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted a current account surplus for the 12th consecutive month in April on the back of a recovery in exports despite the COVID-19 pandemic.According to tentative data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the country's current account surplus reached one-point-91 billion U.S. dollars in April, up five-point-21 billion dollars from a year earlier.The current account has been in the black for 12 straight months since the country logged a deficit of three-point-33 billion dollars in April of last year.The goods balance posted a surplus of four-point-56 billion dollars in April, up three-point-86 billion dollars on-year.Exports jumped by 46-point-seven percent on-year to 52-point-one billion dollars, while imports rose 36-point-seven percent on-year to 47-point-six billion dollars.The service account balance also posted a surplus of ten million dollars in April, a sharp turnaround from a deficit of one-point-five billion dollars from a year earlier.