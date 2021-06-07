Menu Content

Economy

S. Korea's Current Account Remains in Black for 12 Months

Write: 2021-06-08 09:08:19Update: 2021-06-08 09:22:48

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted a current account surplus for the 12th consecutive month in April on the back of a recovery in exports despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to tentative data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the country's current account surplus reached one-point-91 billion U.S. dollars in April, up five-point-21 billion dollars from a year earlier. 

The current account has been in the black for 12 straight months since the country logged a deficit of three-point-33 billion dollars in April of last year. 

The goods balance posted a surplus of four-point-56 billion dollars in April, up three-point-86 billion dollars on-year. 

Exports jumped by 46-point-seven percent on-year to 52-point-one billion dollars, while imports rose 36-point-seven percent on-year to 47-point-six billion dollars.

The service account balance also posted a surplus of ten million dollars in April, a sharp turnaround from a deficit of one-point-five billion dollars from a year earlier.
