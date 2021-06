Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has reportedly said that his agency has seen indications in North Korea of possible reprocessing work to separate plutonium from spent reactor fuel that could be used in nuclear weapons.According to foreign media, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made the remarks on Monday during a meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.Grossi said that steam continued to emerge from a plant serving a reprocessing lab in Pyongyang.The director said the steam plant that serves the Radiochemical Laboratory has continued to operate since his last statement to the board in March.He said that the duration of this operation is consistent with the time required for a reprocessing campaign at the laboratory.However, Grossi added that it's not possible to confirm that reprocessing is taking place.