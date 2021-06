Photo : YONHAP News

Sung Kim, the U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, will reportedly visit South Korea in mid-June.Japanese broadcaster JNN on Monday quoted a source in the Seoul government as saying that Kim, appointed to the post last month, will visit Seoul in the middle of this month.JNN reported that during Kim's visit, Seoul and Washington are likely to hold discussions to coordinate their efforts on North Korean issues as the Biden administration completed its North Korea policy review.It added that the special representative could visit Japan as well around the Seoul trip.On May 21, U.S. President Joe Biden announced Kim's appointment during a joint news conference after his summit with South Korea President Moon Jae-in.