S. Korea Reports 454 COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

Write: 2021-06-08 09:48:22Update: 2021-06-08 09:58:04

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 454 COVID-19 cases on Monday, remaining in the 400s for the second day. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 145-thousand-91. 

Of the new cases, 435 were local transmissions and 19 were from overseas.

The daily figure slightly dropped from the previous day. However, lower numbers are typically reported on Monday and Tuesday due to fewer tests over the weekend. 

Small cluster outbreaks continued in places connected to daily life across the nation. By region, the greater metro area accounted for 63 percent of the total, with Seoul adding 139 cases and Gyeonggi Province 125.

Other parts of the nation added 160 cases, including 48 in South Gyeongsang Province and 33 in the southeastern city of Daegu. 

One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-975. The fatality rate stands at one-point-36 percent. 

The number of critically ill patients dropped by three to 149.
