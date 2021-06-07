Ruling DP to Soon Put Forth Punitive Measures after Speculation Probe Outcome

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: South Korea's anti-corruption watchdog announced the outcome of its review of alleged property speculation involving the ruling Democratic Party(DP), finding over a dozen cases related to 12 DP representatives. The ruling party says it will soon put forth punitive measures against those facing allegations.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Yun Ho-jung on Tuesday pledged to take responsible steps regarding allegations that some party representatives and their families were involved in illegal real estate dealings.This comes after the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, which reviewed property transactions of the 174 DP lawmakers and their families over the past seven years, identified 16 cases connected to 12 DP lawmakers, with some involving family members.Six of the cases involved violations of the Farmland Act, followed by three breaches of work-related confidentiality, and one infringement of architectural regulation. The identities of the lawmakers were not revealed in the report.The probe was commissioned by the party itself amid public outrage over a land speculation scandal involving employees at the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) in March.Stressing that his party sought the investigation as part of efforts to eradicate speculation, Yun urged the candidates vying to lead the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) ahead of Friday's party convention to pledge their own review.DP leader Song Young-gil, who had previously pledged to immediately expel any lawmaker alleged to have engaged in speculation, said following Monday's outcome that the party leadership will consult on response measures.The PPP, meanwhile, urged the ruling party to stop deceiving the public and unveil the identities of the suspected lawmakers. It also called for an investigation into the allegations without anything being off-limits.A joint government team investigating alleged speculation in the public sector, which received the watchdog's documents, said it plans to seriously look into the allegations.According to party sources, the DP chief is said to have obtained the list of the lawmakers' names and reportedly lost sleep over it.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.