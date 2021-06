Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in pledged to use his attendance at this week's Group of Seven(G7) summit to reinforce South Korea's role in addressing global issues and expand the scope of the nation's diplomacy.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said he plans to highlight the importance of a global vaccine hub, Seoul's role bridging developed and emerging countries in tackling climate change, and progress in its COVID-19 quarantine and New Deal initiative.Moon is scheduled to attend this year's G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, from Friday to Sunday on invitation by host country Britain.The G7 consists of the U.S., Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan. South Korea, along with India, Australia and South Africa, has been invited to this year's summit as a guest.It remains to be seen whether Moon will get a chance to hold separate talks with the leaders of the U.S. or Japan on the sidelines of the summit.