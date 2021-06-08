US Keeps Focus on Dialogue before N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Over in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a new North Korea human rights envoy will be appointed but failed to specify when. However, he did promise efforts to hold reunions for Korean Americans separated from family by the Korean War. In the meantime, the U.S.’ special envoy to North Korea, Sung Kim, is reportedly coming to South Korea later this month.Kim Bum-soo has wrapped up the latest.Report: Since the beginning of the Trump administration, the U.S. has not had a human rights envoy to North Korea.Speaking before the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the Biden administration’s repeated commitment on the matter.But he wasn’t ready to discuss who will handle the issue and when.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken](Rep. Young Kim: “You assured me President Biden was interested in appointing a special envoy on human rights issues in North Korea and those issues have not been substantially addressed by this administration. Can you provide us a timeline as required under the North Korean Human Rights Act?”)“We will be coming forward with that. I can't put a timeline on it. We're determined to do that. I think you know that the vetting process has become ever more complicated and time consuming.”As Washington appears to be focused more on resuming dialogue than applying pressure, Blinken said in another hearing on Monday before a House Appropriations subcommittee that he will make effort to facilitate reunions of Korean Americans with their families in North Korea.In line with engagement efforts, Japanese media outlets reported that Sung Kim, the U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, will visit Seoul later this month.Meanwhile, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) said North Korea could be reprocessing spent reactor fuel to separate plutonium, citing indications at a radiochemical lab in Pyongyang.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.