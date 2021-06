Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) officially rejected the Justice Ministry's restructuring plan aimed at curbing the prosecution's investigative power.In a statement on Tuesday, the prosecution said it cannot accept the reform plan which includes requiring the prosecution to get prior approval from the prosecutor general or justice minister to investigate.The SPO added that the prosecution should be allowed to investigate certain crimes as there are concerns over a vacuum impeding investigations into cases that impact people's livelihoods.The statement also raised concerns that the prosecution's political neutrality and autonomy could be seriously undermined by requiring district offices to seek the minister's approval.The latest plan is a part of the Moon Jae-in administration's reform drive that has focused on limiting prosecutors' authority and dispersing it among other investigative agencies.