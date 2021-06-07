Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Prosecutors Question 3 Airmen in NCO’s Death, Sexual Assault

Write: 2021-06-08 14:25:49Update: 2021-06-08 15:42:59

Military prosecutors have summoned for questioning three Air Force noncommissioned officers(NCO) in the same unit as another NCO who committed suicide after being sexually assaulted by a colleague. 

Defense Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan told reporters that prosecutors began questioning a warrant officer, a senior master sergeant and a technical sergeant of the Air Force’s 20th Fighter Wing who are facing complaints. 

The warrant officer and senior master sergeant are suspected of trying to downplay and conceal the sexual assault report filed by the victim, a master sergeant surnamed Lee. 

The technical sergeant drove the car where the assault took place after a private gathering in March. Prosecutors suspect that the person, who initially said that he had not been aware of the assault, gave false testimony. 

It marks the first time for related figures in the case to be questioned as suspects after the deceased filed a report in early March.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >