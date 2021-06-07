Domestic Prosecutors Question 3 Airmen in NCO’s Death, Sexual Assault

Military prosecutors have summoned for questioning three Air Force noncommissioned officers(NCO) in the same unit as another NCO who committed suicide after being sexually assaulted by a colleague.



Defense Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan told reporters that prosecutors began questioning a warrant officer, a senior master sergeant and a technical sergeant of the Air Force’s 20th Fighter Wing who are facing complaints.



The warrant officer and senior master sergeant are suspected of trying to downplay and conceal the sexual assault report filed by the victim, a master sergeant surnamed Lee.



The technical sergeant drove the car where the assault took place after a private gathering in March. Prosecutors suspect that the person, who initially said that he had not been aware of the assault, gave false testimony.



It marks the first time for related figures in the case to be questioned as suspects after the deceased filed a report in early March.