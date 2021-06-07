Ruling DP Advises 12 Lawmakers Leave Party after Illicit Land Deal Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party said it has advised all 12 of its lawmakers who were allegedly involved in illicit real estate deals to voluntarily leave the party.In a swift decision following the anti-corruption watchdog’s accusations, the ruling party chief spokesperson Koh Yong-jin on Tuesday announced the prompt censure. These include activist-turned-lawmaker Yoon Mee-hyang, who was involved in a controversy last year on allegations that she exploited comfort women and their plight. Other names on the list include former student activist and four-time lawmaker Woo Sang-ho.The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission examined the property transactions of the 174 ruling party lawmakers and their families over the past seven years.The watchdog identified 16 cases connected to the 12 DP lawmakers, with some involving family members.The probe was commissioned by the party itself amid public outrage over a land speculation scandal involving employees at the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) in March.Six of the cases involved violations of the Farmland Act, followed by three breaches of work-related confidentiality, and one infringement of architectural regulation. The identities of the lawmakers were not revealed in the report.