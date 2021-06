Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a meeting with top officials Monday to discuss economic policies for the second half of the year.The official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim pushed for "devoted efforts" to prop up the economy at the meeting with senior officials of the Central Committee and provincial committees of the ruling Workers' Party.KCNA reported that the event, which comes ahead of a key plenary meeting of the Central Committee, included an intense check of the implementation of main policies for the latter half of this year and discussed practical issues surrounding this.Kim also reportedly laid out a plan to bring about a tangible change in stabilizing state economic work and people's livelihoods with the plenary meeting of the Central Committee as the occasion to do so.The KCNA, however, did not provide the details of Kim's plan.