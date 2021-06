Photo : KBS News

An Air Force pilot on Tuesday made an emergency exit from his KF-16 fighter jet during takeoff due to unidentified problems with the aircraft, prompting the Air Force to suspend all flights for inspection.The fighter jet was reportedly moving down the runway at around 2:30 p.m., taking off from the 20th Fighter Wing in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province.The Air Force said the pilot spotted flames and smoke from the engine and ejected, though sustained no injuries. The jet currently remains on the runway.The Air Force suspended the operations of all types of military aircraft including the KF-16.It plans to set up an investigation team led by acting Air Force Chief of Staff Jeong Sang-hwa to find out the exact cause of the accident.