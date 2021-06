Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul government said on Tuesday that South Korea is not considering boycotting the Tokyo Olympics over the issue of a Japanese map that included South Korea's Dokdo islets as Japan's territory on the website for summer games.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam issued the position during a regular press briefing when asked about Seoul's response to the matter.It marks the first time the government explicitly dismissed the possibility of boycotting the Olympics in relation to the map issue.The spokesperson then reaffirmed that Dokdo is the territory of the South Korea historically, geographically and according to international law.The torch relay route map on the Tokyo Olympics website included Korea’s Dokdo with the same color as that of Japan, sparking outrage in South Korea and public calls to boycott the Olympics.