Japan will reportedly impose anti-dumping duties of more than 30 percent on dipotassium carbonate originating in South Korean for the next five years.According to Japan's Kyodo News and NHK on Tuesday, the Tokyo government decided to slap a 30-point-eight percent anti-dumping tax on the substance imported from South Korea to protect its local industry.The Japanese government will reportedly make a formal decision soon during a Cabinet meeting.Japan's Finance Ministry has been conducting an anti-dumping investigation regarding dipotassium carbonate from South Korea since June of last year.Dipotassium carbonate, generally in the form of a white powder, is mainly used in glass including liquid crystal panels and as a food additive. South Korea is the world's largest exporter of the compound.