US Lowers Travel Advisory for S. Korea to Lowest Level

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has lowered its travel advisory for South Korea by one notch to the lowest level in its four-tier travel alert system.The update made on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of State showed that Korea’s position was shifted from Level Two: Exercise Increased Caution to Level One: Exercise Normal Precautions.It is the first time the U.S. has issued the lowest travel advisory for the country since it raised the status to Level Two on November 24 of last year.The department cited a “low level of COVID-19 in the country,” based on an assessment by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC).South Korea registered an average of 613 COVID-19 cases a day for the past seven days through Tuesday with vaccinations picking up speed toward the goal of one-fourth of the population receiving at least one shot by the end of this month.Meanwhile, the U.S. also lowered its travel advisory for Japan from Level Four to Level Three ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.